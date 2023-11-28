New Opportunities Await for Baseball Owner Steve DeLay

MACON, Georgia – Steve DeLay, the owner of the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos, recently announced the sale of his two collegiate summer baseball teams. However, DeLay is eager to clarify the details surrounding the sale and shed light on his future involvement in the sports industry.

In a recent LinkedIn video, DeLay responded to inquiries about his decision to sell the teams and elaborated on his plans moving forward. While his initial LinkedIn post announced the sale of the Macon Bacon, a team that gained significant attention since its launch in 2017 and achieved consistent sell-outs, DeLay also discussed the success of the Florence Flamingos, which he acquired last year and has seen enormous growth in attendance.

Despite the flourishing state of these franchises, DeLay believes it’s time for him to explore new opportunities. He mentioned a desire to step out of the box and pursue different objectives. He emphasized that the sale of the teams is not out of necessity but more akin to finding a loving home for a rescue dog. DeLay wants to ensure the new owners can continue to foster growth and success for the teams.

In the follow-up video, DeLay reassured potential buyers that both teams are financially stable and have competent management in place. He expressed openness to selling the teams separately or together, depending on what suits the buyers best. DeLay emphasized the importance of the right timing and the right situation in making these decisions.

Looking ahead, DeLay revealed his plans to focus on charitable endeavors, particularly animal rescues. He also intends to stay active in the sports industry through consultation and teaching. While he didn’t rule out the possibility of owning another team in the future, DeLay stressed that the right partnership and ideal location would be crucial factors in any potential venture.

With an optimistic outlook, Steve DeLay is ready to embark on new journeys while leaving behind successful and promising baseball franchises. As he steps into the next chapter of his career, DeLay’s focus on giving back and helping others highlights his passion for making a difference both on and off the field.

FAQs

1. Why is Steve DeLay selling his baseball teams?

Steve DeLay believes it is time for him to seek new opportunities and pursue different objectives in the sports industry. The decision to sell the teams is not due to financial distress but rather to ensure they find the right new owners who can continue to foster growth and success.

2. Will the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos be sold separately or together?

Steve DeLay expressed openness to selling the teams either separately or together based on the buyers’ preferences and the right situation.

3. What are Steve DeLay’s future plans in the sports industry?

DeLay intends to focus on charitable endeavors, particularly animal rescues. He also plans to stay active in the sports industry through consulting and teaching. While he does not rule out the possibility of owning another team in the future, he emphasizes the importance of the right partnership and ideal location.