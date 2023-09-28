TikTok’s Alarming Trend: Steroid Promotion and Teen Targeting

A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate has revealed a concerning trend on TikTok: the promotion of steroids and similar substances for off-label performance enhancement. The report found that users in the United States between the ages of 18 and 24 viewed videos associated with these substances up to 420 million times in the last three years.

These videos, often featuring individuals with unrealistic body shapes and extremely large muscles, downplay the potential health risks and side effects of using these substances. Hashtags such as #teenfitness and #teenbodybuilding are commonly used to target teenagers directly. This is particularly troubling as young people are being influenced the notion that having large muscles is necessary to be a “real man.”

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, emphasized the harm caused these videos, stating that “they are seeing this ‘super serum’ on TikTok that is touted to help them achieve that without making them aware of how incredibly harmful these drugs are.”

TikTok responded to the report, criticizing its methodology and stating that the numbers also include “positive content” related to recovery from drugs. However, the Center for Countering Digital Hate defended their analysis, stating that they only examined hashtags where the majority of content promoted, sold, or normalized the use of steroids or steroid-like drugs.

The report also highlighted the promotion of illegal drugs and supplements, such as peptides and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), within the TikTok fitness community. These substances are not approved the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human consumption and can have serious legal and health consequences.

This is not the first time TikTok has faced controversy regarding drug-related content. Last year, the platform removed posts that promoted migraine and epilepsy drugs as weight loss aids for underage viewers. The FDA has also issued warnings about social media’s role in the popularity and sale of these dangerous substances.

It is evident that stricter regulations and enforcement are needed to protect vulnerable individuals, especially teenagers, from the harmful influence of these videos. Additionally, social media platforms like TikTok must take responsibility and take action to remove and discourage the promotion of such substances.

Definitions:

– Steroids: Anabolic-androgenic steroids that are subject to strict regulation and are often abused for their performance-enhancing effects.

– Steroid-like drugs: Substances that mimic the effects of steroids but are not approved the FDA for human consumption.

– Peptides: A group of small proteins that are used for various purposes, including performance enhancement.

– Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs): Compounds that target androgen receptors in the body, similar to steroids, but are not approved for over-the-counter sale the FDA.

Sources:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate report

– TikTok spokesperson statement

– FDA warnings about social media and steroid-like drugs