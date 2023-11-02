New Social Media App Sparks Controversy as Stephen King Calls for Rebranding

Renowned science fiction author Stephen King has ignited a fervent campaign urging for a name change of the recently rebranded app, currently known as X, back to its original moniker, Twitter. In a passionate post on Thursday, King, who boasts over 7 million followers and has frequently engaged in spirited exchanges with Elon Musk on the platform, declared, “this X s- – -‘s got to go,” accompanied the hashtag #ChangeItBack.

Earlier this year, Musk surprised users and the tech community alike when he abruptly rebranded Twitter as X as part of his ambitious vision to transform the social media giant into an all-encompassing “Everything App.” Musk aimed to revolutionize the platform offering a wide range of services, including dating functionalities and banking tools.

While Twitter Blue previously clashed with King over subscription fees, the celebrated author managed to reach a resolution with the billionaire entrepreneur settling on a monthly fee of $8. Intriguingly, Musk later granted King the verified badge as a gesture of goodwill.

Interestingly, Musk’s strategic changes have correspondingly impacted the company’s valuation, witnessing a steep decline from the $44 billion he initially acquired it for in October 2022. The app’s valuation has now plummeted to $19 billion under Musk’s leadership.

As Stephen King’s call for change gains momentum, the debate surrounding the rebranding of the social media platform continues to intensify. Users and industry experts alike are left wondering if this rebranding will deliver the all-encompassing user experience Musk envisions or if it will face further resistance demanding a return to its original identity.

FAQs about the Name Change Controversy

1. Why did Elon Musk change the name of Twitter to X?

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X as part of his plan to transform the platform into an “Everything App” that offers a diverse range of services beyond social media.

2. What prompted Stephen King to advocate for a rebranding?

Stephen King, a notable author and Twitter user, expressed his dissatisfaction with the new name, X, and initiated a campaign urging for a return to the original name, Twitter.

3. How has Elon Musk’s rebranding affected the valuation of the app?

Following Musk’s rebranding, the app’s valuation has decreased significantly, dropping from the $44 billion Musk initially paid for it to $19 billion.

4. How much did Stephen King settle on for Twitter/X subscription fees?

Stephen King and Musk reached an agreement on subscription fees, with the acclaimed author ultimately agreeing to pay $8 per month.