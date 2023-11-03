Stephen King Condemns Twitter’s Rebranding, Elon Musk Responds Playfully

Renowned author Stephen King expressed his disapproval of Twitter’s recent rebranding as “X,” igniting a conversation on the platform. King’s blunt post, accompanied the hashtag ChangeItBack, prompted mixed reactions from netizens and analysts. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Elon Musk when he responded with a playful comment, creating a humorous exchange. Some users agreed with Musk, praising the new branding, while others questioned King’s understanding of social media algorithms and advised him to stick to writing books.

Interestingly, despite the rebrand, many users continue to refer to the platform as Twitter and its posts as tweets. Even Musk himself has humorously slipped up multiple times during virtual appearances. It is worth noting that King was not in favor of Musk’s decision to monetize the verified blue checkmark.

While the rebranding controversy garnered attention, Musk’s platform, X, faces more pressing issues. Recent reports indicate a significant decline in its value, likely due to concerns about content safety and Musk’s leadership. The microblogging site’s valuation has dropped to $19 billion, less than half the purchase price of $44 billion just a year ago.

As both Twitter and X navigate these challenges, it remains to be seen how the rebranding will impact the platform’s long-term success. Despite the divided opinions and the humorous exchange between King and Musk, the core fact remains: Twitter’s rebranding as “X” has caused a stir and sparked conversations within the digital world.

