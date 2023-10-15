Victor Wembanyama’s Height Advantage in the 2023 NBA Preseason

When it comes to the NBA, height has always been a topic of discussion. The league is known for its giants, but players of all sizes have proven their dominance. Victor Wembanyama, standing at an impressive 7’4″, is one of the tallest players in the league today. However, height alone does not guarantee success in the NBA.

Recently, a Reddit user pointed out that Wembanyama is seven inches taller than LeBron James, while both James and Steph Curry have the same height difference. These height comparisons sparked some interesting discussions among NBA fans. Another player, Muggsy Bogues, who stood at only 5’3″, was brought into the conversation as an extraordinary outlier in sports history.

While Wembanyama’s height is undeniably impressive, it remains to be seen if he can capitalize on this advantage during the 2023 NBA preseason. In his first two games, Wembanyama showcased his scoring ability, making him the standout player for the San Antonio Spurs. However, when faced with Chet Holmgren, another towering figure, Wembanyama’s flaws became more apparent.

One area where Wembanyama needs improvement is in securing rebounds. Despite his height, he has only averaged 4.5 rebounds in the preseason games so far. Fans and analysts expect big men to dominate the boards, and Wembanyama will need to work on this aspect of his game.

In conclusion, while Victor Wembanyama’s height is undoubtedly an advantage, he still has room to refine his skills as a big man. If he can make the necessary improvements, he has the potential to be compared to legendary players like Shaquille O’Neal in the future.

