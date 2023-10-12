Demolition Begins on Vacant Building at 195 Mill St. in Worcester

Demolition work has commenced on the long-vacant building located at 195 Mill St. in Worcester. The former site of a Big D and Price Chopper supermarket, a significant portion of the building had already been torn down early Thursday afternoon. Bellingham-based demolition company, Regional Industrial Services Corp., is responsible for the demolition.

The vacant property at 195 Mill St. has been a contentious issue for local officials and residents over the past two decades. Many have referred to the building as an “eyesore” and believe it represents a missed opportunity for redevelopment in an appealing part of the city.

In an effort to spur the property’s redevelopment, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj took steps towards changing the zoning on the Mill Street corridor and Lakeside Avenue to allow for the construction of taller residential buildings. The Planning Board approved this zoning change and passed it onto the City Council’s Standing Committee on Economic Development for further discussion.

Haxhiaj also suggested the possibility of designating the property as an Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing zone, but no plans have been filed the property owner yet. Haxhiaj expressed her excitement about the demolition in a Facebook post, emphasizing her commitment to continuing efforts to redevelop the property.

Candidate Jose Rivera, who ran for District 5 councilor, also welcomed the news of the building’s demolition. He hopes that the property will be redeveloped, whether Worcester Mill LLC or another party, and suggested various options for its use, including housing, mixed-use retail, and a grocery store. Rivera believes the city should take a more proactive approach in assisting property owners and developers with the redevelopment process.

The demolition of the 195 Mill St. building represents a positive step forward in addressing the longstanding issue of vacant properties, and efforts to redevelop the site will continue in the future.

