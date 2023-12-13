WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Chats and Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp is adding new features to enhance user experience and privacy within the app. Users can now pin both one-on-one and group chats, allowing them to highlight crucial content. Pinned messages support various types of content, including text, polls, images, and emojis, and are end-to-end encrypted for added security. To pin a message, simply long-press on it and select the “pin” option from the context menu. Users can choose a duration for the pinned message, ranging from 24 hours to 30 days.

Pinned messages are displayed as banners at the top of the chat until they are unpinned. The process of pinning messages is slightly different across different devices. For Android devices, users need to tap and hold the message, tap on “more options,” and select the “pin” option. For iPhones, the process is similar, where users need to tap and hold the message, tap on “More options,” and choose the pin duration. Web and desktop users can go to the message they want to pin, click on the menu, and select the “Pin message” option.

In group chats, administrators can decide whether all members or only other administrators have the ability to pin messages. This gives administrators more control over the conversation and ensures important messages are highlighted effectively.

In addition to pinned chats, WhatsApp is also rolling out disappearing voice messages. Similar to the “view once” functionality for photos and videos introduced in 2021, users can now send voice messages that self-delete after a single playback. Recipients will see a “one-time” icon, indicating that the message can only be played once and cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. These self-destructing voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption default, ensuring user privacy.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user feedback and aims to provide a seamless and secure messaging experience for its users. The self-destructing voice messages feature will be rolled out globally in the coming days, and WhatsApp welcomes feedback from its users. It is important to note that capturing screenshots of view once media, including voice messages, is not permitted WhatsApp, further emphasizing the focus on privacy and limited access to content within the app.