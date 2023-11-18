Is Stefon Diggs’ Future with the Buffalo Bills in Question?

New Delhi: After the Buffalo Bills suffered an unexpected loss to the Denver Broncos, rumors started circulating about an Instagram story allegedly posted wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The story claimed that Diggs had demanded more passes during halftime, which led to tension between him and quarterback Josh Allen. However, it has been revealed that the image was a fake, created through photo manipulation. The false post added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Diggs was openly critical of Allen. But the truth is that there have been signs of frustration from Diggs recently, even if this particular incident was false.

The Bills’ disappointing offensive performance in the loss resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. This, coupled with the team’s playoff disappointments in recent years, has raised questions about Diggs’ future in Buffalo. Trade rumors have been swirling, but the Bills face challenges in making a move due to the structure of Diggs’ contract.

Even if Buffalo were to trade Diggs, they would still be burdened with a substantial $31 million cap hit. Despite this hurdle, it is likely that several teams would express interest in acquiring the star wide receiver. One potential destination that stands out is the Dallas Cowboys, where Diggs would have the opportunity to play alongside his brother, Trevon, and form a formidable receiving duo with CeeDee Lamb. Another option could be the Houston Texans, who lack a true number one wide receiver and seem poised for a playoff run with emerging quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Diggs is currently under contract with the Bills until 2027, but there is a potential out after the 2025 season if Buffalo decides to absorb some financial implications. His salary for this season is just under $25 million, which is set to decrease to $22,661,667. The majority of his earnings come from signing and restructuring bonuses, with a base salary of $1,165,000.

As Diggs navigates his fourth season with the Bills, acquired ahead of the 2020 NFL season, his future with the team remains a topic of speculation. While the fabricated Instagram post created a false narrative, it is clear that there are genuine concerns and uncertainties surrounding Diggs’ long-term commitment to the Buffalo Bills.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is the Instagram story from Stefon Diggs requesting more passes true?

No, it has been revealed that the image was a fake, created through photo manipulation.

2. Are there genuine signs of frustration from Stefon Diggs?

Yes, there have been genuine signs of frustration from Diggs recently, although this specific incident was proven to be false.

3. Can the Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs?

While trade rumors have circulated, trading Diggs would be challenging for the Bills due to the financial implications of his contract.

4. Which teams might be interested in acquiring Stefon Diggs?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans are two potential destinations that have been suggested as potential suitors for Diggs.