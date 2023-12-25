House Republican Conference Chairwoman Calls for Investigation into Universities

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has demanded a thorough investigation into several prominent universities over allegations of anti-Semitism on campus. Responding to the recent news of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill’s resignation, Stefanik stated, “This forced resignation of the President of Penn is the bare minimum of what is required.” Stefanik has been at the forefront of efforts to address campus anti-Semitism, and her calls for action have gained support from both Republicans and Democrats.

During a hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Stefanik’s line of questioning garnered significant attention. University presidents from Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania were asked if they condemned calls for the genocide of Jews. Their lack of a clear and explicit denouncement sparked bipartisan backlash and public condemnation. In response, Magill decided to step down from her position, and pressure has mounted to remove Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

Stefanik, herself a graduate of Harvard, did not hesitate to criticize her alma mater. While calling out Harvard’s failure to hold its president accountable, Stefanik stated, “This is a moral failure of Harvard’s leadership and higher education leadership at the highest levels.” She echoed this sentiment in a news conference, asserting that Harvard’s recent changes to its code of conduct were insufficient to address the issue.

The committee, led Stefanik, has launched an investigation into Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania. The investigation aims to evaluate the prevalence of anti-Semitism on these campuses and examine the role of administrators, faculty, and overall leadership in perpetuating such attitudes.

Stefanik’s determination to combat anti-Semitism has received praise from former President Donald Trump. She has also garnered Democratic support, notably co-writing a letter with Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz calling for the removal of the university presidents in question. As Stefanik continues to push for accountability and change, it remains to be seen how these universities will respond and address the allegations of anti-Semitism within their institutions.