SteelSeries Unveils Exclusive Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Collection

Gaming peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries has just announced an exciting new collection of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 items. The highlight of this range is an exclusive, limited-edition artisanal keycap that will surely appeal to avid gamers and collectors alike. Priced at £94.99, this keycap features a stunning design depicting two red snakes emerging from a skull. With only 3,500 units available, it’s a truly rare and unique piece.

But that’s not all! SteelSeries has also partnered with Call of Duty to offer the in-game Konni Weapon Charm, which will be included not only with the artisan keycap but also with the Artis Nova Booster Back headset accessories (£34.99) and the Performance Thumbsticks (£29.99). This means that fans of the game can customize their gaming experience with a variety of high-quality peripherals.

The complete range of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 items SteelSeries includes the MWIII x SteelSeries Arctis Nova Booster Packs, the MWIII x SteelSeries QcK Mousepads, the MWIII x KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks, the MWIII x KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips, and the MWIII x KontrolFreek Collector’s Edition Thumbsticks. Each item offers unique features and enhances gameplay, giving players an edge in their virtual battles.

The release of SteelSeries’ exclusive collection coincides with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, a highly anticipated game in the popular franchise. As gamers anxiously await the release, these exclusive accessories will undoubtedly elevate their gaming experience to a new level.

So, don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 journey with SteelSeries’ exclusive collection. Be sure to grab these limited-edition items before they sell out!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I purchase the artisan keycap separately?

No, the artisan keycap is only available in limited quantities as part of the complete Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 collection.

Are the in-game Konni Weapon Charm and other accessories exclusive to the artisan keycap?

No, the in-game Konni Weapon Charm is also included with the Artis Nova Booster Back headset accessories and the Performance Thumbsticks.

Where can I find the complete range of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 items SteelSeries?

The complete range of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 items can be found on SteelSeries’ official website and select retail stores.

Are these items compatible with platforms other than PC?

Yes, these items are compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Please check the compatibility specifications for each individual item.