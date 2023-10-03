Introducing SteelSeries Alias and Alias Pro: Making Streaming Easier for Gamers

SteelSeries, the leading gaming and esports peripherals brand, has unveiled its latest franchise: the Alias and Alias Pro streaming microphones. These new mics are specifically designed for gamers and streamers, backed SteelSeries’ ClearCast technology and Sonar software. The goal is to provide a solution that addresses the unique needs of gamers who stream and make content.

Unlike other microphones on the market, the Alias microphones offer the freedom and range that gamers seek. They are built to capture the dynamic nature of gamers’ movements, excitement, and narration during gameplay. SteelSeries has spent three years developing these microphones to ensure they meet the demands of streamers who often work alone, juggling streaming and production tasks simultaneously.

The Alias microphones feature a custom-built 1″ condenser capsule that captures the gamer’s voice with exceptional clarity. The cardioid capsule pattern minimizes background noise, providing a sound pattern used in professional studios. Additionally, the microphones come with a shock mount that absorbs vibrations, allowing gamers to be animated during their streams.

To power the Alias microphones, SteelSeries has developed the Sonar for Streamers software suite. This free studio-grade software offers streamers an all-in-one sound studio, providing audio production tools, noise cancellation, and mixing capabilities. Streamers can utilize features such as a 10-band Parametric EQ, ClearCast AI noise cancellation, Compressor, Limiter, and more. Sonar is compatible with standard video broadcasting software and uses CPU processing to avoid frame rate drops.

The Alias series is available in two options: Alias and Alias Pro. The Alias microphone is designed with versatility in mind, offering a broadcast-quality microphone that picks up every detail of the gamer’s voice. It also features LED indicators for mic peak levels and muting, along with real-time mic monitoring through wired headphones. The Alias Pro microphone, on the other hand, provides extreme accuracy and pure audio delivery with its XLR system and pre-amplifier. It also includes the innovative XLR Stream Mixer for professional-level audio mixing.

With the Alias and Alias Pro microphones, SteelSeries aims to empower gamers, streamers, and content creators to produce high-quality streams and content effortlessly. These microphones provide the broadcast quality, clarity, and control needed to elevate gaming streams to a professional level.

Source: SteelSeries (no URL provided)