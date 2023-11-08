Pittsburgh Steelers’ George Pickens Says Social Media Clean-Up Unrelated to Football

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens recently made headlines when he removed all Steelers-related content from his Instagram page. While some speculated that this move was a response to his frustration with not being heavily involved in the offense, Pickens clarified that it had nothing to do with football.

In a press conference, Pickens explained that clearing out his page was simply a way to clean up and not something to be overly concerned about. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin echoed this sentiment, referring to the attention paid to Pickens’ social media activity as a “pebble in his shoe.”

However, Pickens’ demeanor during a recent game raised questions about his ability to handle adversity on the field. After Dionate Johnson scored a touchdown, Pickens appeared disinterested in joining the celebration, leading to further speculation about his mindset. Pickens admitted that handling adversity is still something he is learning to navigate.

Despite his recent struggles, Pickens had shown potential earlier in the season. With Johnson sidelined, he recorded three 100-yard receiving games in Pittsburgh’s first six matches. However, in the past two contests, Pickens has been held to just three catches for 21 yards as defenses shift their focus to him as a downfield threat.

Teammates like quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris have praised Pickens for his commitment and emphasized that defenses targeting him is a testament to his talent. They encourage Pickens to see it as an opportunity to create openings for other players on the team.

Looking ahead, Pickens remains unfazed the possibility of being double-teamed if it means benefiting the team as a whole. His primary focus is on engineering victories, regardless of personal statistics.

