The AFC North Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to meet in Week 5 of the NFL season in a highly anticipated AFC North showdown. The Ravens currently hold the lead in the division with a 3-1 start, while the Steelers have a 5-1 series advantage over their rivals in the past three seasons.

The two teams enter this game with differing circumstances. The Ravens have dealt with numerous injuries to key players but are finally starting to regain their health. On the other hand, the Steelers have been plagued injuries, with several key starters including DT Cam Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson on the injured reserve list.

This matchup is significant as it marks the return of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to facing the Steelers after almost two years. Jackson missed the last three games against Pittsburgh due to various reasons. His only career win against the Steelers came in 2019, where he threw for 161 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions in a close 3-point victory.

On the Steelers’ side of the ball, Week 5 will be quarterback Kenny Pickett’s second career start against the Ravens. His first start resulted in a win as a rookie playing in Baltimore.

To watch the Ravens vs. Steelers game in Week 5, viewers in the local broadcast markets can tune in to CBS. Those with a valid cable login can also stream the game through the CBS app. NFL+ subscriptions are available for those within the local viewing area who do not have access to cable. Additionally, Paramount+ offers live game options for those outside the viewing area with a subscription.

As the battle for the lead in the AFC North unfolds, football fans eagerly anticipate this showdown between the Ravens and the Steelers.

– Definitions: AFC North – The American Football Conference North Division is one of the four divisions of the National Football League’s American Football Conference. It comprises four teams: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

– Definitions: Injured Reserve – A list of players in a team’s roster who have sustained significant injuries and are unable to participate in games for a specific period.

– Definitions: Valid Cable Login – Authentication credentials (username and password) for a cable or satellite television subscription service to access live streaming content.