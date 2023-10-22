How to Watch the Steelers vs. Rams Game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a showdown in Los Angeles as they face the Rams in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Coming off ae week, the Steelers are eager to get their key contributors back on the field, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Meanwhile, the Rams boast one of the most dominant passing attacks in the league with receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

For those eager to catch the action, here’s the information you need to know on how to watch the Steelers-Rams game:

– Date: Sunday, October 22

– Kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET

– Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

– TV channel: Fox

If you’re within the broadcast map and in one of the blue jurisdictions, the Steelers-Rams game will be aired on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the game live on the Fox app, Fox Sports app, YouTube TV, or Fubo.

In case you are unable to access Fox or are outside the local viewing areas, there is still an option to catch the game on NFL+. With an NFL+ subscription, you can watch live local and primetime games throughout the regular and postseasons. Additionally, you gain access to the NFL Network. The subscription is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.

So, whether you’re rooting for the Steelers or the Rams, make sure to tune in on Sunday for this exciting matchup between two talented teams.

