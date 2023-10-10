Steelers Beat Ravens: Social Media Reacts

In a thrilling game on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising victory against the Baltimore Ravens. While the majority of NFL analysts had picked the Ravens to win, the Steelers proved them wrong with a final score of 17-10.

The Steelers’ social media team wasted no time rubbing salt in the wound sharing a graphic on their Instagram page. The graphic showcased the NFL.com crew’s picks for the game, with almost everyone choosing Baltimore. The caption read, “bombastic side eye,” accompanied a photo of George Pickens giving a skeptical look.

Only one analyst, Adam Rank, had sided with the Steelers, predicting a 20-17 win for Pittsburgh. His prediction was almost spot-on, as the Steelers rallied in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. This result serves as a reminder that games are not won on paper and that the Steelers and Ravens always put up a tough fight against each other. In fact, ten of their last eleven matchups have been decided one possession, with the Steelers not recording a two-score victory over the Ravens since 2017.

While the national media had leaned towards Baltimore, a closer look revealed a more balanced selection, with five media members choosing the Steelers to win. On paper, Baltimore appeared to have the advantage in terms of quarterback play, run game, run defense, and overall health. However, in true Steelers/Ravens fashion, the game was a close battle that came down to the wire.

In the end, the Steelers made the final play, with quarterback Kenny Pickett connecting with George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown. The Steelers’ defense, led Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, held strong to secure the victory.

The Steelers’ social media team celebrated the win, providing much-needed joy to fans after their disappointing loss to the Houston Texans the previous week. However, despite the victory, it seems that some fans are still not fully satisfied with the current state of the team.

