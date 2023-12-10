Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Backup QB Trace McSorley After Kenny Pickett Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a crucial signing to address their quarterback situation. Following Kenny Pickett’s ankle surgery, which will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season, the Steelers have signed backup quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad. This move comes just in time for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

While McSorley will be available to play in the game, it is believed that the Steelers will start Mitch Trubisky against the Patriots, with McSorley and Mason Rudolph serving as backups. Pickett will focus on his rehabilitation with hopes of making a late-season comeback.

McSorley, a former sixth-round pick the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 draft, has had playing stints with the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals over the past four seasons. However, he has yet to appear in a regular-season game since entering the league.

During his time with the Ravens, McSorley played in three games and completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, he briefly joined the Arizona Cardinals, starting one game and completing 45 passes for 412 yards but failing to throw a touchdown and throwing five interceptions.

Prior to joining the Steelers, McSorley spent time on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots earlier this season. Despite his limited playing time, his experience with the Patriots may prove valuable as he could potentially offer insights into their playbook.

Although McSorley faces a challenging path to see game action with the Steelers, his signing provides much-needed depth to the quarterback position. As the Ravens currently lead the AFC North, Pittsburgh will rely on a strong backup plan to navigate the remainder of the season without their starting quarterback.