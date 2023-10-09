Is Matt Canada’s Job in Jeopardy? Steelers Reddit Speculates

After Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens, a peculiar moment caught the attention of viewers during the CBS telecast. Matt Canada, the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, appeared to have a lackluster reaction to the play, leading some to speculate about his job security.

While it is possible that Canada simply didn’t see the play or was trying to remain composed in the coaching box, Steelers Reddit users have come up with a different theory. They suggest that Canada’s unenthusiastic response may indicate that he is aware of his impending termination.

One Reddit user claimed, “That’s the look of a guy who knows he’s getting fired at that point regardless of the result.” However, the idea that head coach Mike Tomlin would dismiss Canada after a win over a division rival seems unlikely. Tomlin has a reputation for being loyal to his assistant coaches.

Another user on Reddit proposed an alternative explanation. They suggested that Canada may not have been the one who called the play, speculating that Glenn Thomas, the passing game coordinator and offensive assistant, could have been responsible. This user pointed out that Thomas appeared more engaged in the play call compared to Canada.

If this theory holds true, it could pose some challenges for Canada. The Steelers’ offense struggled for most of the game until the fourth quarter when they were able to score on a deep pass from Pickett to Pickens. If someone other than Canada made the decision to take such a risk, it would explain why Canada’s reaction was less than enthusiastic.

Ultimately, the speculation surrounding Canada’s job security is just that—speculation. It is unlikely that Canada’s lack of reaction to the game-winning play is indicative of his imminent firing. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator.

