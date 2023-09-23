Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Fined for Illegal Use of Helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been fined $48,333 the NFL for an illegal use of helmet in the Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns. Warren’s hit on Browns safety Juan Thornhill during a catch-and-run reception went unnoticed officials during the game.

Warren’s agent, David Canter, announced on social media that they plan to appeal the fine. This fine comes on the heels of other hefty fines incurred Steelers players in the same game. Linebackers Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts were each fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness, while safety Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for the same violation. DeMarvin Leal also received a fine of $6,549 for unnecessary roughness. In total, Steelers players were fined a staggering $154,106 in the win against the Browns.

Interestingly, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was not fined for his tackle on Browns running back Nick Chubb, which unfortunately resulted in a season-ending knee injury for Chubb.

It is worth noting that the NFL’s fine schedule outlines a $43,709 penalty for a second offense of impermissible use of helmet/launching. Jaylen Warren, who is in his second season with the Steelers, has a base salary of $870,000 this season.

Earlier in the season, Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for a similar violation in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he successfully appealed the fine and it was rescinded.

Source: ESPN