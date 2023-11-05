George Pickens Shows Frustration on Social Media Following Victory

George Pickens, the talented wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, expressed his disappointment on social media after a recent victory over the Tennessee Titans. Despite the win, Pickens had a challenging game, finishing with only two catches for negative yardage and five targets. His frustrations were evident when he posted “Free me” on his Instagram Story, as reported Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan.

Pickens’ performance on Thursday was reflective of a trend over the past couple of games, where he has struggled to make a significant impact. In the Steelers’ last two games, he recorded a total of three catches. While Pickens showcased his explosive playmaking abilities during his college football career, he seems to be frustrated with his role in the Steelers’ offense at the NFL level.

Although it remains uncertain whether Pickens had been following his teammates Diontae Johnson and quarterback Kenny Pickett on social media prior to the game, as of Saturday, he no longer seemed to be connected with them. This development indicates a potential disconnect between Pickens and his teammates.

Despite the challenges, Pickens has already accumulated an impressive 521 receiving yards this season, putting him on track for a potential 1,000-yard season. He has also displayed his ability to dominate with back-to-back 100-yard games earlier in the season. However, his recent social media post highlights a recurring pattern of expressing his frustrations publicly.

It is expected that longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will address Pickens’ social media post during his next media availability. As the team continues to strive for success with a 5-3 record, finding ways to utilize Pickens effectively in the offense will be crucial.

