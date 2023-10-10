Steel Panther Releases Music Video for “On Your Instagram” from Album ‘On The Prowl’

Steel Panther, the popular glam metal band, has unveiled a music video for their latest single, “On Your Instagram,” from their recently released album, On The Prowl. The album, which came out on February 24, 2023, has received positive reviews for its catchy songs and ’80s-inspired guitar solos.

Sleaze Roxx, in one of its reviews for On The Prowl, praises the album, stating that the songs are infectious and the guitar solos bring a nostalgic ’80s vibe. The reviewer notes that tracks such as “Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is” showcase guitar solos reminiscent of Steve Vai’s style. The album’s slower tracks like “On Your Instagram,” “1987,” “Magical Vagina,” “Pornstar,” and “Ain’t Dead Yet” were initially a concern for the reviewer. However, the reviewer acknowledges that previous Steel Panther albums also included slower tracks that eventually became fan favorites.

Overall, On The Prowl is seen as a significant return to form for Steel Panther. It is viewed as a worthy successor to their first two successful albums, Feel The Steel (2009) and Balls Out (2011), and an improvement over their most recent release, Heavy Metal Rules (2019). Nevertheless, the band faces the challenge of competing with their fans’ emotional attachment to their older tracks. The reviewer notes that fans may have a certain connection to songs like “Community Property” that is difficult to surpass with new material.

Despite these challenges, the reviewer expresses confidence that On The Prowl will ultimately be recognized as one of Steel Panther’s best albums if given a chance. The album showcases the band’s signature sound and delivers a mix of catchy tracks and nostalgic guitar solos that fans have come to love.

