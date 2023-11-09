New Steam Deck OLED: A Revolution Under the Hood

The recently released Steam Deck OLED has garnered a lot of attention for its stunning display, but there’s more to this handheld gaming device than meets the eye. While the exterior remains unchanged, Valve has made significant upgrades to the internal components, creating a device with superior performance and functionality.

One notable improvement is the upgraded fan, which resembles those found in high-performance gaming laptops. This enhancement not only ensures more efficient cooling but also makes the new version quieter than its LCD predecessor. Moreover, the mainboard surrounding the advanced 6nm Sephiroth APU appears more streamlined, with memory chips strategically positioned to maximize space and optimize functionality.

Another standout feature is the integration of the WiFi 6E module. This module, highlighted the prominent silver chip located beside the SSD, offers improved connectivity options. With the addition of discrete WiFi and Bluetooth antennas, users can effortlessly connect multiple Bluetooth game controllers while playing in docked mode.

Valve has also addressed battery life concerns equipping the Steam Deck OLED with a larger 50Wh battery, slightly thicker than the 40Wh battery in the LCD version. The compact design of the device allows for sufficient space to accommodate this upgrade. While it may be tempting to speculate whether the larger battery can be retrofitted into the older Steam Deck, Valve’s Lawrence Yang suggests otherwise, mentioning that significant internal changes make swapping parts between the two versions challenging.

Source: example.com

FAQ

1. Can I install the new OLED module in my existing Steam Deck LCD?

While it may be possible, Valve’s Lawrence Yang advises against attempting such modifications due to significant internal changes in the OLED model. The parts are not designed for interchangeability.

2. How does the upgraded fan contribute to the overall gaming experience?

The improved fan design not only enhances cooling efficiency but also reduces noise levels, creating a more immersive and enjoyable gaming environment.

3. What are the benefits of the larger battery in the Steam Deck OLED?

The 50Wh battery provides extended gameplay sessions, ensuring that users can enjoy their favorite games without frequent interruptions for recharging.

4. How does the integration of WiFi 6E improve connectivity?

The WiFi 6E module, along with discrete WiFi and Bluetooth antennas, allows for seamless and hassle-free connection of multiple Bluetooth game controllers, enhancing multiplayer gaming experiences.

5. Will Valve continue to offer internal parts for the Steam Deck LCD?

Valve remains committed to providing support for the Steam Deck LCD, offering internal parts for repairs and replacements to ensure the longevity of the device.