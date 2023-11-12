Exploring the Redesigned Steam Deck OLED: An Unparalleled Overhaul

All gaming enthusiasts were thrilled the recent announcement of the Steam Deck OLED version. Valve’s product designer, Greg Coomer, confirmed that the changes made in the Steam Deck OLED were driven user feedback. This comes as no surprise, considering that Steam has a significant influence on PC gamers, who are often hardware enthusiasts or professionals in the field of gaming technology.

Naturally, one would be curious about the improvements made to the Steam Deck OLED beyond the upgraded display and battery. A mere glance at the specifications may not do justice to the comprehensive enhancements implemented:

– A newer 6nm APU architecture known as Sephiroth, replacing the previous 7nm APU architecture called Aerith.

– Memory upgrades to a 16GB LPDDR5 with a speed of 6400 MT/s, compared to the previous 16GB LPDDR5 with a speed of 5500 MT/s.

– Storage options now include a 512GB NVMe SSD or 1TB SSD, offering better-integrated storage compared to the previous 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD, or 512GB NVMe SSD.

One might wonder if there have been power and cooling enhancements as well. While not everyone can disassemble a Steam Deck, Gamers Nexus provides informative videos that shed light on the changes made to the device. Valve has made significant design adjustments, from component reductions to PCB layout optimizations.

Valve’s redesign of the PCB layout is notable as it reflects their focus on efficiency. By reorienting the APU placement and reducing the number of components, Valve has contributed to an enhanced overall design. However, it is important to note that even though the top and bottom layers of the PCB may appear empty, the inner layer is well-designed with traces and pathways, just like modern motherboards.

Furthermore, the newer 6nm APU die offers improved performance with smaller dimensions, measuring 12.26mm x 10.82mm, compared to the older 7nm APU chip, which measured 13.5mm x 12.3mm. Additionally, the memory module has undergone significant changes, with the OLED version now utilizing faster and higher-density 8GB Micron D8CZV LPDDR5 modules.

Valve’s attention to detail extends to the placement of components, such as power stages and inductors. These optimizations ensure better cooling and energy efficiency, resulting in an improved thermal performance near the Steam Deck OLED’s fan. The redesigned layout also allows for more even distribution of heat, enhancing overall efficiency.

Valve has also made several other improvements, including a shift to the WiFi 6E standard and a change in fan orientation, resulting in quieter operation and increased airflow.

This teardown and analysis Gamers Nexus reveals that the Steam Deck OLED is not simply a superficial upgrade from LCD to OLED, but a complete and impressive overhaul of the original Steam Deck LED. Valve’s commitment to hardware-level design is evident, and the result is a device that offers an unparalleled gaming experience.

FAQ:

Q: What are some of the key changes in the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The key changes in the Steam Deck OLED include a newer 6nm APU architecture, memory upgrades, and improved storage options.

Q: Has Valve made any power and cooling enhancements in the Steam Deck OLED?

A: Yes, Valve has made significant power and cooling enhancements in the Steam Deck OLED, including optimized component placement and improved heat distribution.

Q: Are there any other improvements in the Steam Deck OLED?

A: Yes, there are several other improvements, such as the shift to the WiFi 6E standard, revised fan orientation for better airflow, and a larger magnesium body for improved durability.

Q: How does the Steam Deck OLED compare to its predecessor?

A: The Steam Deck OLED is a complete overhaul of the original Steam Deck LED, offering enhanced performance, design, and overall gaming experience.