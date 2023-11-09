A Closer Look at the Steam Deck OLED: A Refreshing Update to Valve’s Handheld Gaming Device

Valve’s Steam Deck took the gaming world storm, offering a unique combination of console simplicity and PC customization. Now, Valve is back with an exciting new update to their handheld gaming device – the Steam Deck OLED. Priced at $549 to start, with a tested version at $649, this mid-cycle refresh brings some noteworthy improvements without changing the performance targets of its predecessor.

The standout feature of the Steam Deck OLED is its new OLED panel. With a larger 7.4-inch display and support for HDR games, the visuals are more vibrant and immersive than ever before. Valve has also made small but significant changes to enhance the overall experience. These include switching to Wi-Fi 6E for improved wireless connectivity, grippier joysticks and better haptics for enhanced gameplay, and storage options now going up to 1TB.

When it comes to design and comfort, the Steam Deck OLED doesn’t disappoint. While it may appear similar to its predecessor at first glance, the device feels noticeably lighter and more comfortable in your hands. With a 5% decrease in weight, the OLED Deck is an absolute pleasure to hold. Valve has also made some key improvements, such as redesigned thumbsticks with better textures for improved grip and trackpads boasting improved fidelity and edge detection.

The internals of the Steam Deck OLED have also seen some noteworthy upgrades. A die-shrink to a 6-nanometer version of the Zen 2 APU has made the device more energy-efficient, resulting in increased battery life. The addition of a larger fan ensures quieter operation while keeping the system cool. Furthermore, faster RAM improves power management and decreases latency, delivering a smoother gaming experience.

With its impressive specifications and thoughtful updates, the Steam Deck OLED is undoubtedly the best version of the Steam Deck yet. Whether you’re a current Steam Deck owner or considering purchasing one for the first time, this OLED refresh offers a fresh and enticing gaming experience that’s hard to resist.

FAQs

1. Is the Steam Deck OLED significantly different from the original Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck OLED brings several improvements, including a larger OLED display, grippier joysticks, better haptics, and upgraded wireless connectivity. However, the overall design and performance targets are mostly unchanged.

2. Does the Steam Deck OLED offer better battery life?

In theory, the Steam Deck OLED should offer improved battery life due to its more energy-efficient chip and a larger 50-watt hour battery.

3. What are the storage options for the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED starts with a 512GB SSD and goes up to 1TB, providing ample storage for your games.

4. Are there any differences in the accessories that come with the Steam Deck OLED?

Valve has introduced a longer charging cable and an exclusive carrying case for the 1TB model, providing added convenience and protection for your device.

