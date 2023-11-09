New OLED Version of Steam Deck Offers Enhanced Features

Valve has unveiled an upgraded version of their popular handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. The OLED Steam Deck features several notable improvements, including a new OLED screen and enhanced battery life. Although a true sequel with increased processing power is still a few years away, Valve is not ruling out mid-cycle refreshes for the Steam Deck.

The new OLED Steam Deck comes in two variants. The 512GB version, priced at $549, replaces the previous LCD model while maintaining the same storage capacity. Additionally, a limited edition 1TB version, priced at $679, offers anti-glare etched glass and a unique smoky red colorway. However, quantities of the limited edition model are highly limited. The original 256GB LCD Steam Deck will continue to be available, and discounts are being offered on the 64GB and 512GB LCD models while supplies last.

One of the most significant improvements in the OLED Steam Deck is the introduction of a higher-quality display. The 7.4-inch OLED screen boasts HDR capabilities, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits in HDR mode and 600 nits in standard dynamic range. It also features a remarkable contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a response time of less than 0.1 ms. Valve has also enhanced the touch functionality, with an increased touchscreen polling rate of 180Hz for improved latency and accuracy. Moreover, the OLED model incorporates dual ambient light sensors to ensure more precise auto-brightness adjustments.

While the OLED Steam Deck does not offer the same maximum refresh rate as some competing portable gaming devices, such as the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO, which boast 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates respectively, Valve prioritized battery life over an excessively high refresh rate. The 90Hz refresh rate of the OLED Steam Deck strikes a balance between smooth gameplay and extended battery life. Valve claims that the OLED model delivers 30-50% more battery life due to a larger 50 Watt-hour battery and screen power efficiencies enabled the OLED technology.

Furthermore, the OLED Steam Deck is lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 640 grams, a reduction of 30 grams. This weight reduction is attributed to the die shrink and power-saving capabilities of the OLED screen, which eliminates the need for a backlight. Valve also states that charging the OLED Steam Deck from 20% to 80% can be accomplished in just 45 minutes.

With the release of the OLED Steam Deck, Valve aims to provide gamers with an enhanced handheld gaming experience, featuring improved visuals and extended battery life. While a more powerful sequel is still on the horizon, the OLED Steam Deck offers a significant upgrade for gamers looking for a portable option to enjoy their favorite titles.

