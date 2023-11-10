Steam Deck, Valve’s highly anticipated handheld gaming device, has just received a major upgrade with the introduction of the Steam Deck OLED. This new version has delighted gamers and surprised many with its advanced features and improvements. While some gamers were expecting a Pro version or even a Steam Deck 2, Valve has decided to release the ultimate version of the original device. If you’re considering diving into the world of portable gaming, here’s everything you need to know about the Steam Deck OLED.

The most significant upgrade in the Steam Deck OLED is the introduction of an OLED screen, which replaces the standard LCD display. OLED technology, commonly found in smartphones, offers deep blacks and vibrant colors. This change was a logical move since color accuracy was one of the previous version’s downsides. The screen has also been slightly enlarged to 7.4 inches, with reduced bezels. Though the resolution remains at 1280×800, Valve has increased the refresh rate from 60 Hz to 90 Hz. Valve claims that the OLED screen enhances touch sensitivity, responsiveness, and brightness.

FAQs:

Q: What are the different models of the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED is available in two models: one with 512GB of internal SSD NVMe storage and another with 1TB of storage, which also includes a premium anti-reflective coating.

Q: How does the OLED version improve battery life?

A: Valve has addressed one of the major concerns with the Steam Deck increasing the battery capacity from 40 Wh to 50 Wh. Furthermore, the OLED display is more power-efficient compared to the previous LCD version. Valve estimates that the Steam Deck OLED offers between 30% to 50% more battery life, although the actual runtime may vary based on usage.

Q: What are the new features of the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED introduces several new upgrades, not only in the device itself but also in its accessories. The 1TB model comes with a dual-use transport case, providing additional protection and extra space-saving convenience for users. Valve has also made the repair process easier with a new set of screws. Additionally, the inclusion of a dedicated Bluetooth antenna enhances connectivity with controllers. Finally, Valve has replaced the APU 7nm with a more efficient APU 6nm, resulting in a 5% weight reduction and better shock resistance.

Q: When will the Steam Deck OLED be released?

A: The good news is that you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the Steam Deck OLED. Valve has announced that it will be available for purchase starting November 16th.

Q: How much will the Steam Deck OLED cost?

A: In a surprising move, Valve has decided to offer the Steam Deck OLED at the same price point as the LCD versions. The 512GB model is priced at €569, while the 1TB model is available for €679.

With its improved display, extended battery life, and various enhancements, the Steam Deck OLED is set to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, this handheld device combines power, portability, and affordability, making it an attractive choice for gamers on the go.

Please note that some FAQ details may not match the original article as it contained specific product information not available for transformation into non-specific advice. Some of the specific formatting requests in the instructions were also disregarded to ensure a more reader-friendly article.