The Steam Deck OLED: Exploring Valve’s JRPG Fanbase

Valve has unveiled the latest version of its highly anticipated handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck OLED. This new iteration comes with a revised processor, codenamed Sephiroth, showcasing Valve’s deep appreciation for JRPGs. The Steam Deck series utilizes an accelerated processing unit (APU), a combination of CPU and GPU on a single chip. The original Steam Deck was powered an APU named Van Gogh, but within Valve, it was affectionately referred to as Aerith, a nod to the beloved flower girl from Final Fantasy 7.

With the introduction of the Steam Deck OLED, Valve has upgraded the 7nm Aerith APU to a 6nm APU, aptly named Sephiroth, as reported PC Gamer. This processor revision pays homage to Sephiroth, a character known for his pivotal role in Final Fantasy 7’s storyline. While this may be considered a spoiler for some, it is a well-known gaming twist that has become deeply embedded in popular culture.

Interestingly, there are hints that Valve may be considering subverting this iconic plot twist in Final Fantasy 7 Remake or creating new surprises associated with Aerith. This could potentially introduce a fresh perspective to the storyline and captivate a new generation of players.

Despite the processor revision, the performance difference between the Aerith and Sephiroth-powered Steam Deck models is expected to be minimal. Valve’s OLED version does not offer a significant leap compared to its predecessor. However, the original 256GB Aerith-powered Steam Deck will still be available at a reduced price as the new entry-level model.

As speculation begins about the next-generation Steam Deck 2, the burning question remains: what will the processing unit be called? Personally, I am hoping for ‘Tifa,’ inspired the lively debates surrounding the ‘Tifa is better than Aerith’ jokes. Only time will tell what Valve has in store for the future of handheld gaming.