Valve Releases Steam Deck OLED: Enhanced Performance and Longer Battery Life

Valve has surprised gamers announcing the release of an upgraded version of its portable console, the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck OLED, featuring a vibrant OLED display, was unveiled during an official presentation on Thursday. This new device is set to hit the market on November 16th.

The standout feature of the Steam Deck OLED is its 7.4-inch OLED screen, which replaces the previous LCD display. The organic panel offers a resolution of 1280×800 and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, compared to the previous 60 Hz. It also boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Additionally, Valve has upgraded the touchscreen reporting frequency to 180 Hz, resulting in reduced input lag and improved accuracy.

While the new Steam Deck delivers the same performance as its predecessor, the APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) now utilizes a 6-nanometer manufacturing process, down from 7 nm. The memory speed has also been improved to 6400 MT/s, and the cooling module has been thickened to enhance its efficiency.

Addressing one of the previous Steam Deck’s shortcomings – its relatively short battery life – Valve has made significant improvements. The Steam Deck OLED now features a larger 50 Wh battery coupled with the more power-efficient OLED screen and the new 6 nm lithography process. These enhancements are expected to offer gaming sessions lasting between 3 and 12 hours on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the Steam Deck OLED supports Wi-Fi 6E, which ensures increased bandwidth and reduced latency. Moreover, the console itself is now slightly lighter, weighing in at 640 grams, approximately 5% lighter than the original Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck OLED is available in two storage variants: 512 GB priced at 2,599 zł and 1 TB priced at 3,099 zł. The standard Steam Deck with an LCD screen and 256 GB of storage remains on sale at the reduced price of 1,899 zł. However, Valve has discontinued the production of the 64 GB and 512 GB LCD versions. Although these editions can still be purchased until stocks last, their retail prices are 1,699 zł and 2,099 zł, respectively.

The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting November 16, 2023.

