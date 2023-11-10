Valve Introduces Steam Deck OLED: A Refreshed Experience for Gamers

Valve has surprised the gaming industry announcing the release of an updated version of their popular handheld console, Steam Deck. The new iteration, called Steam Deck OLED, was officially unveiled on Thursday and is set to hit the market on November 16th.

The standout feature of the Steam Deck OLED is its OLED display, replacing the previous LCD screen. This 7.4-inch organic panel boasts a resolution of 1280×800 and offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, an improvement from the previous 60 Hz. Additionally, the peak brightness has been increased to 1000 nits. Valve has also upgraded the touch screen’s reporting rate to 180 Hz, reducing input latency and enhancing accuracy.

While the new Steam Deck maintains the same performance as its predecessor, its APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) now utilizes a 6-nanometer manufacturing process, an upgrade from the previous 7 nm. The memory speed has also been improved to 6400 MT/s, and the cooling module has been enhanced to optimize functionality.

Another significant improvement addressed with the Steam Deck OLED is the device’s battery life. Equipped with a larger 50 Wh battery, combined with the more energy-efficient OLED screen and the new 6 nm lithography, the handheld console promises up to 3 to even 12 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the Steam Deck OLED supports Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring increased bandwidth and reduced latency. Furthermore, the console itself is slightly lighter, weighing in at 640 grams, approximately 5% lighter than the original Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck OLED is available in two versions: 512 GB for 2,599 zł and 1 TB for 3,099 zł. The standard Steam Deck with an LCD screen and 256 GB storage remains on sale for 1,899 zł. However, Valve has discontinued the production of the LCD 64 GB and 512 GB variants, although they can still be purchased until stock runs out at the following prices: 64 GB for 1,699 zł and 512 GB for 2,099 zł.

Be sure to mark your calendars as the Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting November 16th, 2023. Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience on the go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Steam Deck OLED?

Steam Deck OLED is the updated version of Valve’s handheld gaming console, featuring an OLED display and various hardware improvements.

2. What are the main enhancements in the Steam Deck OLED?

The main enhancements include an OLED display with a higher refresh rate and brightness, a more advanced APU with a 6-nanometer manufacturing process, improved memory speed, and a larger battery for longer gameplay sessions.

3. How much does the Steam Deck OLED cost?

The Steam Deck OLED is available in two versions: 512 GB for 2,599 zł and 1 TB for 3,099 zł.

4. Are the previous versions of Steam Deck still available?

Valve has discontinued the production of the LCD 64 GB and 512 GB variants, but they can still be purchased until stock runs out. The standard Steam Deck with an LCD screen and 256 GB storage remains on sale.

5. When will the Steam Deck OLED be available?

The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting November 16th, 2023.

###Sources:

https://example.com