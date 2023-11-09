Valve Introduces Steam Deck OLED: A Subtle Upgrade with Big Improvements

Valve has just made an exciting announcement for gaming enthusiasts with the introduction of the Steam Deck OLED. This latest model is an upgrade to the original Steam Deck, boasting a remarkable OLED screen. Notably, Valve is offering two versions of the Steam Deck OLED, one with 512GB of storage priced at $550, and another with 1TB of storage available for $650.

While the star of the show is undoubtedly the OLED screen, Valve has also taken the opportunity to make some notable improvements to other areas of the device. The new design is built on a 6nm APU, a step up from the previous 7nm APU. Additionally, the Steam Deck OLED now supports Wi-Fi 6E, a significant upgrade over the original model’s Wi-Fi 5 capability.

With this bump in wireless connectivity, Valve claims that the OLED model offers download speeds up to three times faster than its predecessor. While the performance of the 6nm chip remains the same, featuring four Zen 2 CPU cores and 8 RDNA2 GPU cores, it is now more power-efficient. Valve reports that the new design delivers an impressive improvement of over 50% in battery life compared to the original Steam Deck. Combined with the larger 50Whr battery, users can expect up to 12 hours of battery life, which can vary depending on the games being played.

In terms of display, the Steam Deck OLED retains the same 1280 x 800 resolution as the original model. However, with the introduction of an OLED screen, it now supports HDR, providing a more vibrant and immersive visual experience. Additionally, the display has been slightly enlarged, now measuring 7.4 inches diagonally.

The introduction of the Steam Deck OLED has led to a reduction in the pricing of the original Steam Deck. The 64GB model now costs $350, the 256GB model is priced at $400, and the 512GB model is available for $450. It is important to note that the 64GB and 512GB models are being phased out and will be available only until supplies last.

Both versions of the Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase on November 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Notably, Valve will also be releasing a limited edition of the 1TB model with striking red contrasts on the vents, power button, thumbsticks, and a slightly transparent backplate.

While some may have been eagerly awaiting the Steam Deck 2, the Steam Deck OLED can be considered a valuable intermediate upgrade, often referred to as Steam Deck 1.5. While significant performance gains may not be expected, the improvements in battery life, Wi-Fi capability, and a superior screen make it a worthy investment, elevating the gaming experience to new heights.

