Introducing the Next Generation of Portable Gaming: Steam Deck OLED

Gear up gamers, because a new era of portable gaming has arrived with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Steam Deck OLED. This upgraded mobile console boasts a vibrant HDR OLED screen that promises to revolutionize the way we experience our favorite games on the go. But that’s not all; Valve has packed this powerhouse with even more exciting features.

Get ready for extended play sessions, as the Steam Deck OLED offers a remarkable 30-50% improvement in battery life compared to its predecessor. This means more hours of immersive gameplay without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, you can wave goodbye to sluggish downloads, as the introduction of a Wifi 6E card enables faster and more seamless connections.

Valve has also paid attention to the device’s hardware, making it lighter and cooler. The Steam Deck OLED is a featherweight, weighing in at 30g lighter than the original model. Combined with a larger fan and updated thermals, the console promises to remain comfortably cool, even during intense gaming sessions.

The OLED display itself is a true game-changer. Designed specifically for gaming, it offers stunning contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture. With a broader color spectrum, deeper blacks, and extraordinary motion rendition, you’ll witness your games in an entirely new light.

Excitingly, Valve has announced that the previous LCD models, including the 64GB and 512GB versions, will be phased out to make way for the Steam Deck OLED. These models will be permanently discounted until stocks run out.

Eager gamers can get their hands on the Steam Deck OLED for $549, while the more spacious 1TB version is priced at $649. But act fast, as Valve’s storefront will only stock the discounted 64GB LCD model for a limited time at $349, and the 512GB LCD version for $449.

For those looking for an entry-level option, fear not. Valve will continue production of the 256GB LCD model, which will now be available at a reduced price of $399.

And if you’re seeking something extra special, keep an eye out for the Limited Edition 1TB Steam Deck OLED, featuring a sleek red and black colorway. However, quantities are highly limited, and this exclusive model will only be available in the US and Canada.

Prepare yourselves for a portable gaming experience like no other, as the Steam Deck OLED is set to ship starting November 16. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking console that will redefine the way you play your favorite Steam games on-the-go.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED is an upgraded version of Valve’s mobile gaming console, featuring a high-quality HDR OLED screen, improved battery life, faster WiFi downloads, and enhanced cooling.

2. How does the OLED display compare to the previous LCD model?

The OLED display offers better contrast, clarity, and a wider color range, allowing for a more immersive and visually stunning gaming experience compared to the LCD model.

3. Will the previous LCD models still be available?

No, the 64GB and 512GB LCD models will be phased out and only available while stocks last. Valve is offering discounts on these models until they are sold out.

4. How much does the Steam Deck OLED cost?

The 512GB Steam Deck OLED is priced at $549, while the 1TB version is available for $649. The previous 64GB LCD model will be sold at a discounted price of $349 until supplies last.

5. When can I purchase the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED is set to ship starting November 16. Make sure to secure your order promptly to avoid missing out on this exciting gaming device.