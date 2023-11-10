Valve Unveils Upgraded Steam Deck OLED: What You Need to Know

Valve has recently introduced the highly anticipated Steam Deck OLED, an enhanced version of its popular handheld gaming console. This upgraded model boasts several significant improvements, particularly in terms of its screen and battery performance.

The most significant upgrade featured in the Steam Deck OLED is undoubtedly its display. Sporting a 7.4-inch OLED panel with slimmer bezels, this new version offers a physically larger screen compared to the 7-inch LCD panel found in the original Steam Deck. While maintaining the same 1280×800 resolution, the OLED iteration offers a higher refresh rate of 90Hz, resulting in more seamless visuals for gamers.

The OLED panel technology delivers impressive contrast, vibrant colors, and deep blacks, surpassing the visual quality of its predecessor’s LCD screen. Furthermore, the OLED display offers improved viewing angles and a substantially brighter experience, with a peak brightness of 1000 nits compared to the original’s 400 nits. This version also supports HDR and offers faster touch response, all while consuming less power.

In addition to the enhanced display, the Steam Deck OLED boasts a larger 50wHr battery. According to Valve, this upgrade translates to 30-50% more battery life depending on the game being played. The use of new battery chemistry ensures that a 20-80% charge can be achieved in a mere 45 minutes using the bundled 45W power brick.

Alongside these improvements, the Steam Deck OLED features a more efficient 6nm processor, faster memory, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and enhanced analogue sticks and triggers. Further, the inclusion of a larger fan and thermal block ensures cooler operation.

Despite these upgrades, the Steam Deck OLED retains the same physical dimensions as its predecessor, ensuring compatibility with various accessories and cases designed for the original model. It also runs on the same SteamOS, with Valve assuring ongoing support and updates for both versions of the handheld.

The Valve Steam Deck OLED is set to be exclusively sold through Steam and select retailers in certain countries. It will be available on November 16th, with prices starting at $549/£479 for the 512GB version and $649/£569 for the 1TB model. A limited edition translucent 1TB model with red accents will also be available for US and Canadian customers.

While the Steam Deck OLED impresses with its display and battery enhancements, current Steam Deck owners may find it difficult to determine whether to upgrade. The underlying hardware remains the same, meaning no significant improvements in performance. Valve has also confirmed that a true successor, the Steam Deck 2, will not be released anytime soon. Therefore, unless owners can secure a favorable offer for their existing Steam Deck, it is advisable to stick with the current model.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main upgrades in the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED features a 7.4-inch OLED display with slimmer bezels, a 90Hz refresh rate, improved contrast, vibrant colors, higher brightness, HDR support, faster touch response, and increased power efficiency. It also boasts a larger battery for extended gameplay sessions.

Q: What other changes were made to the Steam Deck OLED’s hardware?

A: The Steam Deck OLED incorporates a more efficient 6nm processor, faster memory, improved analogue sticks and triggers, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a larger fan and thermal block for better cooling.

Q: Will accessories designed for the original Steam Deck be compatible with the Steam Deck OLED?

A: Yes, the Steam Deck OLED maintains the same physical dimensions as its predecessor, ensuring compatibility with existing accessories and cases.

Q: Is it worth upgrading from the original Steam Deck to the Steam Deck OLED?

A: While the OLED version offers notable enhancements in display quality and battery life, the underlying hardware remains unchanged. Unless there is a lucrative offer for the original model, it is recommended to stick with the current Steam Deck.

Q: When will the Steam Deck OLED be available for purchase?

A: The Steam Deck OLED will launch on November 16th, exclusively through Steam and select retailers in specific countries.