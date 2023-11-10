The New Steam Deck Oled: An Upgraded Gaming Device with Improved Features

Valve has just unveiled the new Steam Deck Oled, and it offers more than just a larger and enhanced screen size. This latest version of the popular hybrid console-portable PC gaming device is a comprehensive upgrade, featuring a more durable battery and faster wireless connections. The release is imminent, just in time for the holiday season. Pre-orders will begin in less than a week for the 512 GB and 1 TB memory options, while the prices of previous versions will be reduced.

The new Steam Deck will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, with a diagonal size that increased 0.4 inches to 7.4 inches. It will have a maximum brightness of 1000 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The battery capacity has been increased to 50 Whr, benefiting from the OLED display’s lower power consumption. This upgrade enables an up to 50% increase in battery life, reaching a maximum of 12 hours depending on usage. Additionally, the new device will have a faster and more efficient Wi-Fi 6e module, along with a larger cooling fan. Despite these improvements, the overall weight of the device has been reduced 5% to just 640 grams.

The new Steam Deck Oled can be pre-ordered on the Valve website starting from November 16th. The options include the 512 GB model priced at 569 euros and the 1 TB model priced at 679 euros. Simultaneously, the first-generation 256 GB version will see a price drop from 549 euros to 419 euros. The models with 64 GB or 512 GB of storage will be discontinued, and the remaining stocks will be sold at reduced prices of 369 euros and 469 euros respectively.

FAQs:

Q: Is the Steam Deck Oled a second edition of the device?

A: No, the Oled variant is an improvement over the original version, but a true second edition will likely be released in the coming years, possibly even in two years.

Note: The source article is in Italian, and I have paraphrased the content to create a fresh and unique article while maintaining the core facts.