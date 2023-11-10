The Steam Deck OLED: A Significant Upgrade, but the Steam Deck 2 Still in the Works

Valve has recently unveiled its latest offering in the world of portable gaming devices: the Steam Deck OLED. While it boasts a larger and improved screen, the upgrades go beyond just the visual aspect. This highly anticipated hybrid console-PC now features a more durable battery and faster wireless connectivity. With its imminent release just in time for the holiday season, it can be pre-ordered in two storage options – 512 GB or 1 TB – starting in less than a week. Additionally, the prices of earlier versions will be reduced.

The most notable enhancement in the Steam Deck OLED is its display. It utilizes an OLED panel instead of an LCD one, resulting in a 0.4-inch increase in diagonal size, measuring at 7.4 inches. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the visual experience is heightened for gamers. Furthermore, the battery has been upgraded to a 50 Whr capacity, benefitting from the OLED display’s reduced power consumption. This increase in efficiency translates into up to 50% longer battery life, lasting up to a maximum of 12 hours, depending on usage.

In addition to the display and battery improvements, the Steam Deck OLED boasts a faster and more efficient Wi-Fi 6E module and a larger cooling fan. These enhancements contribute to an overall weight reduction of 5%, making the device weigh in at 640 grams.

Pre-orders for the Steam Deck OLED will be available on Valve’s website starting November 16th, with the 512 GB model priced at 569 euros and the 1 TB model at 679 euros. Simultaneously, the first version with 256 GB of storage will see a price drop from 549 to 419 euros. As for the models with 64 GB or 512 GB of storage, they will be discontinued, leading to a clearance sale where the remaining stock will be available at reduced prices of 369 euros and 469 euros, respectively.

While the Steam Deck OLED offers many exciting improvements, it’s important to clarify that it is not a full-fledged second edition of the Steam Deck. Fans eagerly anticipating the next-generation Steam Deck will have to wait, possibly even up to two years, for a true successor to arrive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the main upgrades in the Steam Deck OLED?



A: The Steam Deck OLED features a larger and improved OLED display, a more durable battery with increased capacity, faster wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, and a larger cooling fan.

Q: How long will the battery last on the Steam Deck OLED?



A: Depending on usage, the battery can last up to a maximum of 12 hours, thanks to the OLED display’s reduced power consumption.

Q: When can I pre-order the Steam Deck OLED?



A: Pre-orders for the Steam Deck OLED will be available on Valve’s website starting from November 16th.

Q: How much does the Steam Deck OLED cost?



A: The 512 GB model is priced at 569 euros, while the 1 TB model is priced at 679 euros.

Q: Is the Steam Deck OLED a full-fledged second edition of the Steam Deck?



A: No, the Steam Deck OLED is an improvement over the first version but not a complete successor. Fans will have to wait for a new generation, which may take up to two years to materialize.