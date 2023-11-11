Introducing the New Steam Deck OLED: A Game Changer for Handheld Gaming PCs

Valve has recently unveiled their latest addition to the Steam Deck lineup: the Steam Deck OLED. This new model comes with a number of upgrades that make it even more enticing for gaming enthusiasts. But how does it compare to the previously released LCD Steam Deck? Which one is the better choice for you?

One thing to note is that performance-wise, both models are quite similar. They use the same core processor technology, with some minor differences in design and memory speed. However, the OLED model benefits from a smaller, more efficient 6nm design, faster memory, and improved cooling. Although this may result in slightly higher framerates, it’s important to remember that the OLED model is a revision rather than a complete upgrade.

Where the OLED model truly shines is in its subtle improvements. The touchscreen is more responsive, haptic feedback is better and more consistent, and there’s now a dedicated Bluetooth antenna for connecting multiple controllers. Valve has also made improvements in repairability, trackpad and analog stick responsiveness, and overall weight, partially due to the switch to OLED technology.

In terms of display, the OLED Steam Deck offers a significant improvement. With true blacks and brighter colors, the OLED screen provides a more immersive gaming experience. It also supports HDR content and features a higher peak brightness of 1,000 nits, making it more suitable for gaming in well-lit environments. Additionally, the OLED model boasts a larger 7.4-inch screen with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, compared to the LCD model’s 7-inch 60Hz display.

Storage options have also been upgraded in the OLED model, with choices of 512GB or 1TB of internal NVMe SSD storage. The LCD model, on the other hand, is limited to a storage tier of 256GB. Both models have a microSD slot for expandable storage, although it’s worth noting that internal SSD storage will always be faster than using a microSD card.

Battery life is another notable difference between the two models. While the LCD Steam Deck has been known for its battery drain during gameplay, the OLED model comes with a larger battery and improved power efficiency. With the combination of OLED technology, a 6nm processor, and a 50Whr battery, the OLED Steam Deck can last anywhere between 3 to 12 hours, depending on usage. This makes it more suitable for extended gaming sessions on the go.

In terms of pricing, the LCD Steam Deck starts at $399 for the 256GB model, while the OLED Steam Deck is priced at $549 for the 512GB version and $649 for the 1TB model.

As Valve continues to push the boundaries of handheld gaming PCs, the new Steam Deck OLED offers a significant upgrade in display technology, storage options, and battery life. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for an affordable option or a hardcore gamer seeking the best performance, Valve has provided two excellent choices to suit your needs.

FAQ:

Q: What are the major differences between the Steam Deck LCD and Steam Deck OLED?

A: The major differences include display technology (LCD vs. OLED), improved touchscreen responsiveness and haptic feedback, better connectivity options, larger storage options, enhanced battery life, and overall design improvements.

Q: Is the OLED model worth the higher price?

A: The OLED model offers significant upgrades in display quality, storage, and battery life, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a more immersive gaming experience.

Q: Can games be installed on a microSD card?

A: Yes, both the LCD and OLED Steam Decks have a microSD slot for expandable storage. However, it’s recommended to install games on the internal SSD for faster loading times.

Q: How long does the OLED Steam Deck’s battery last?

A: The OLED Steam Deck can last anywhere between 3 to 12 hours, depending on usage. This makes it suitable for extended gaming sessions without the need for frequent charging.