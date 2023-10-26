Nectar AI: Revolutionizing Consumer Engagement in the Digital Era

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, brands are constantly vying for consumer attention amid the never-ending scroll of social media feeds. It’s becoming increasingly challenging to captivate audiences for more than just a fleeting moment. However, with social media platforms projected to facilitate nearly $3 trillion in purchases globally 2026, the stakes have never been higher.

Recognizing this growing dilemma, Nectar AI emerges as a beacon of hope for both direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands seeking to forge stronger connections with their target audience. Founded sisters Misbah Uraizee and Farah Uraizee, who honed their expertise while working at Meta, Nectar AI offers a social commerce platform that taps into the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and personalized messaging.

Misbah Uraizee, with her background in developing AI-based conversational tools, and Farah Uraizee, with her expertise in Facebook Community and Groups, realized the limitations of existing products in fostering genuine consumer engagement. “There’s a super-strong trend that we were seeing, especially from Gen Z, of a gravitational pull toward private messaging. Messaging has exploded in the last five years,” shared Misbah Uraizee.

Drawing inspiration from this shift in consumer behavior, Nectar AI aims to revolutionize the way brands interact with consumers. By leveraging AI-generated messaging that incorporates large language models and retrieval-augmented generation, the company enables D2C and e-commerce businesses to forge personalized connections at scale.

While several companies cater to e-commerce needs, such as SuperOrdinary, Loup (formerly Social Chat), and Rebuy, Nectar AI distinguishes itself through its emphasis on personalization technology. The platform utilizes identity mapping to bridge social and commerce profiles, ensuring a seamless and tailored customer experience. Moreover, Nectar AI’s proprietary commerce-focused LLM (large language model) empowers brands to deploy personalized messaging across various customer touchpoints.

Although the official launch of Nectar AI’s platform is slated for mid-next year, the company recently secured $2 million in pre-seed funding to fuel product development. The funding round, led Flying Fish Ventures’ Heather Gorham, included prominent investors such as Sophia Amoruso from Trust Fund and Jennifer Dulski.

Initially targeting mid-sized fashion and beauty brands grappling with managing a deluge of social media comments, Nectar AI intends to expand its engineering and AI teams with the newly acquired capital. “Our sweet spot is brands that have a decent amount of engagement across their social platforms and that are investing heavily in organic and paid campaigns,” explained Misbah Uraizee. Nectar AI aims to provide a comprehensive solution for brands across the entire customer journey.

FAQ:

Q: What is Nectar AI?

A: Nectar AI is a social commerce platform that enables direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands to connect with consumers through AI-generated personalized messaging.

Q: What sets Nectar AI apart from other companies?

A: Nectar AI stands out due to its focus on personalization technology, including identity mapping and a proprietary commerce-focused LLM (large language model).

Q: When will Nectar AI officially launch?

A: Nectar AI’s platform is expected to launch in the middle of next year.

Q: Who are some of the investors in Nectar AI?

A: Investors in Nectar AI include Flying Fish Ventures, Trust Fund’s Sophia Amoruso, and Jennifer Dulski.