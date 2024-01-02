New Era of Communication for the World Baseball Softball Confederation

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has experienced a transformative year in 2023, with a focus on expanding communication through new technology and social media platforms. This shift has allowed the WBSC to connect with a broader audience, transcending age barriers and reaching the general public.

The year was marked the Baseball 5, Softball, and Baseball World Cups, showcasing global talent and providing exciting tournaments for fans. The inclusion of Youth Baseball 5 in a World Cup added an extra level of excitement and engagement. The events were not just limited to physical playing fields, as the WBSC embraced multi-platform coverage on social media to ensure fans worldwide could access and engage with the content.

Through the WBSC’s social media platforms, fans from all around the world were able to share in the passion and fun of these global disciplines. The emotional energy of baseball, softball, and baseball 5 was translated into high social media engagement. The multi-platform approach taken the WBSC ensured growth and interaction with fans from all five continents.

Particularly noteworthy is the WBSC’s success on TikTok, a rapidly expanding social media platform that specializes in short audiovisual content. The WBSC doubled its TikTok followers to reach 83,000 the end of 2023, along with 14.4 million video views. The platform’s popularity among young people makes it a valuable tool for future positioning.

While TikTok saw significant growth, Facebook remained the WBSC’s largest social media presence with 621,000 followers. However, its growth rate was ten times slower than that of TikTok. X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram also experienced growth, with X reaching 115,000 followers and Instagram surpassing 110,000 followers in 2023.

The growth extended to geographically targeted social media platforms as well. Naver, a platform focused on Korea, achieved 1.4 million video views, while Kakao, another Korean platform, surpassed half a million video views. The Chinese platform Weibo also continued to grow, gaining 55,000 followers. Additionally, the WBSC’s engagement in eSports on platforms like Discord has been steadily increasing.

Looking ahead to 2024, the WBSC has an exciting lineup of events, including the prestigious Premier12 tournament and the 17th WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals. With its newfound communication strategies and commitment to embracing technology, the WBSC is poised for another successful year of engaging the global online baseball and softball community.