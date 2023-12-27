KL Rahul Shares the Importance of Self-Improvement and Social Media Detox

In a recent interview, Indian cricketer KL Rahul opened up about the impact of self-improvement and the role of social media in his life. Rahul, who recently made a stunning century in a test match against South Africa, revealed that his time away from the game due to injury helped him work on himself both as a player and as a person.

Rahul emphasized the importance of continually improving oneself, stating, “When you play international cricket, you are not only challenged as a player but also as a person because you have a personality. So, when I was away from the game, I worked on myself as a person.” He also acknowledged the support he received from others during this time of self-reflection and growth.

When asked about dealing with criticism and trolls, Rahul had a calm and composed response. He stated that criticism is a part of being a public performer and that one’s performance is the ultimate yardstick to stay away from unnecessary criticism. He advised aspiring individuals to distance themselves from social media as much as possible for a happier state of mind. “The farther you stay away from it, the happier you will be,” he added.

Rahul also spoke about the impact of social media comments and revealed that they do affect a person, but it is crucial to know where to draw the line. He highlighted that even those who praise him now may have criticized him in the past. However, he believed that limiting exposure to social media can positively impact one’s mindset.

Discussing batting techniques, Rahul shared that it is essential not to over-plan and be adaptable to the game situation. He advised staying free and empty, keeping in mind that one might have to bat with the tail. Rahul also noted that the Centurion wicket, where the match was being played, poses challenges for batters, with conditions changing quickly.

KL Rahul’s journey of self-improvement and his perspective on social media detachment serve as valuable lessons for individuals striving to excel in their respective fields. Continuous personal growth and maintaining a healthy mindset are key to achieving success while navigating the pressures of the public eye.