Kolkata High Court Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Student Over Social Media Post

The Calcutta High Court has granted a stay on the criminal proceedings against a student from Lalgola, Murshidabad, over a social media post. Subhanjan Baral had uploaded a meme featuring a photograph of Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the cover of a book Sanjib Chattopadhyay. Baral was arrested Baranagar Police on September 25, following a complaint lodged a Trinamool party worker who expressed dissatisfaction with the post.

In his ruling, Justice Jay Sengupta stated that an FIR (First Information Report) cannot be filed under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the police authorities’ decision to include this section in the FIRs amounts to contempt of court. Justice Sengupta directed the state to produce the case diary during the next hearing on December 11. He also instructed the Baranagar Officer-in-Charge, the police officer who recorded the FIR, and the investigating officer who arrested Baral to submit separate affidavits detailing the sequence of events.

This decision the Kolkata High Court raises important questions about freedom of expression on social media platforms. It highlights the need for clarity in understanding the boundaries of what constitutes lawful speech online. It also emphasizes the responsibility of law enforcement agencies in upholding the principles of justice and not misusing their power to stifle dissent.

It is crucial for individuals to be aware of their rights and for the authorities to ensure that their actions comply with the law. As the case progresses, it will be interesting to observe how the court’s ruling will impact the future handling of similar cases involving social media posts.

Sources:

– Calcutta High Court stays proceedings against student over social media post

