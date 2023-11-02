Stavros Halkias to Release Second Comedy Special on Netflix

Stavros Halkias, a rising star in the comedy scene, is set to debut his second comedy special on Netflix. Titled “Fat Rascal,” the special will be filmed at the legendary Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas and will premiere globally on December 5th.

Halkias, known for his unique and unapologetic style, will take audiences on a journey through his personal experiences, tackling topics such as identity, body image, and the tech industry’s influence on society. With his signature wit and comedic genius, Halkias promises to deliver a thought-provoking and hilarious performance.

Having gained recognition as a “comedian to watch” both GQ and Vulture, Halkias has been making waves in the comedy world. His first special, “Live at the Lodge Room,” garnered over a million views within its first four days and has since reached an impressive viewership of 5.9 million.

In addition to his standup career, Halkias is also an accomplished actor. He recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi series “Command Z” and is set to star in and co-write an upcoming comedy feature film from Queensbury Pictures.

Currently on his “Fat Rascal Tour,” Halkias has been selling out venues across the country. From Baltimore to New York City, fans are flocking to see his captivating performances. With over 85,000 tickets projected to be sold in 2023, Halkias’s popularity continues to soar.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness Stavros Halkias’s comedic brilliance. Mark your calendars for the release of “Fat Rascal” on Netflix this December.

