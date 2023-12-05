WhatsApp Testing Feature to Connect Status Updates with Instagram

WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that allows users to connect their WhatsApp status updates with Instagram, enabling them to update once and have it appear on both platforms. The feature is being tested with WhatsApp Beta version 2.23.25.20.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is enhancing its sharing feature to integrate with Instagram. Users will have control over the content they want to share, determining who their Instagram story audience will be.

This optional feature aims to help users save time when updating their status. However, users can choose whether or not to activate it. This means that if the feature is not activated, WhatsApp statuses will not be automatically shared on Instagram.

To activate the feature, users simply need to go to Settings > Privacy > Status > Share my status updates > Instagram.

Instagram, a highly popular application, is considered one of the best social media apps on Android. Historically, Instagram has introduced several features far ahead of WhatsApp. For example, Instagram users were among the early adopters of the Snapchat-style Story update in 2016, while WhatsApp adopted the feature in 2017.

Both applications are categorized as social media tools, but they serve different purposes. Instagram is used to connect with acquaintances, friends, and follow influencers on specific topics, while WhatsApp is a highly private app, intended for people who can only contact you if they have your phone number.

Given these characteristics, it is somewhat confusing why Meta is developing this integration feature between WhatsApp and Instagram. Additionally, WhatsApp already provides integration between WhatsApp status updates and Facebook. Therefore, the integration of WhatsApp status with Instagram will allow users to upload their statuses to three platforms simultaneously with just one post.