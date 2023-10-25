Local Artist haunt3d to Unveil Hypnotic EP

Statesville, NC – Prepare to immerse yourself in the captivating sounds of haunt3d as the talented artist and producer, Juan Mendoza, unveils his latest EP titled “It’s Feeling Heavy.” This transformative musical experience is set to hit all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on November 10.

Mendoza, known his stage name haunt3d, draws inspiration from a variety of genres, combining dreamy synths with high-energy house beats to create a unique and mesmerizing sound. With “It’s Feeling Heavy,” listeners can expect a collection of six chilled-out electronic tracks that are an auditory journey into another realm.

Having grown up in Statesville, Mendoza is deeply rooted in the local music scene. His musical journey began in 2016 while he was still a student at Statesville High School, releasing his own compositions online. Since then, he has focused on refining his music production and songwriting skills, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to his craft.

In 2022, Mendoza dropped his first album, “She’s In Another Place,” which received significant attention, partly due to the powerful vocals contributed renowned Asheville singer-songwriter Elvis Depressedly. The album’s lead single, “Falling Off,” resonated with audiences, accumulating over 100,000 streams on Spotify within a month and nearing the half-million mark to date.

The widespread acclaim for haunt3d’s music has catapulted him onto stages across North Carolina, delighting audiences with his entrancing performances. As a celebration of the EP’s release, a not-to-be-missed EP launch party and listening event will be held at Monstercade in Winston-Salem on Friday, November 9, at 8 p.m. Doors open with an admission fee of $10.

Discover the ethereal soundscape crafted haunt3d and embark on an auditory adventure. Be sure to check out his mesmerizing new release, as well as his previous recordings, which can be found [here](#).

