Man Arrested for Possession of a Highly Dangerous Weapon in Statesville

A recent incident in Statesville, North Carolina has led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of a weapon of mass destruction. According to authorities from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s residence was investigated after a tip was received about illegal narcotics in the area.

On November 29, 2023, deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team arrived at the man’s residence on Snow Creek Road. Upon speaking with the three individuals who lived there, the deputies discovered drug paraphernalia. As a result, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

During the search, narcotics investigators uncovered not only drugs like methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana wax, but also a weapon of mass destruction. The exact nature of the weapon was not disclosed. Alongside the weapon, drug paraphernalia related to the drugs found was also confiscated.

As a result of the investigation, Wendy Benfield, aged 53, and Samuel Price, aged 49, were arrested on various felony drug charges. Benfield was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Price, on the other hand, was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Benfield and Price were issued a secured bond of $7,500 each. A court date has been set for January 8, 2024, in Statesville.

This incident highlights the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in tackling illegal activities and ensuring public safety. The possession of a weapon of mass destruction is a serious offense and will be dealt with accordingly. The investigation serves as a reminder that the authorities are dedicated to preventing any potential harm to the community and will take swift action when necessary.