New Data Shows Varied Patterns in Marijuana Treatment Admissions Across States

Newly released data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides insights into the rates of treatment admissions for marijuana use across different states in the United States. Contrary to fears expressed critics of marijuana legalization, the data reveals that states where cannabis sales remained illegal had some of the highest rates of treatment admissions for marijuana.

The SAMHSA data, published last week and covering the year 2021, shows admissions to state-licensed substance abuse treatment facilities for individuals aged 12 and older. Of the nearly 1.5 million admissions recorded, 10.2 percent were related to marijuana or hashish as the primary substance. This places marijuana as the fourth most common substance for treatment admissions, after alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Surprisingly, states that did not have legal recreational sales of marijuana had the highest rates of treatment admissions for marijuana. The top 10 states with the highest admissions rates per capita were South Dakota, Iowa, Connecticut, South Carolina, Minnesota, New York, Wyoming, Georgia, North Dakota, and New Jersey. Notably, most of these states permitted medical marijuana use, but recreational sales were not yet legalized.

On the other hand, states with the lowest rates of admissions primarily for marijuana were found to be New Hampshire, New Mexico, West Virginia, Montana, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

It is important to note that treatment admissions for marijuana decreased in 2021, even as more states enacted legalization. This decline has been attributed to various factors, including a decrease in cannabis-related arrests and referrals from the criminal justice system. A study based on SAMHSA data from 2008 to 2019 revealed that referrals for marijuana-related treatment declined more rapidly after states legalized cannabis.

While the data provides valuable insights into treatment admissions for marijuana, it does not capture the full picture of substance use disorders. Factors such as referrals from the criminal justice system and access to treatment resources also influence the admissions rates. Overall, the data highlights the complexity of understanding the impact of marijuana legalization on patterns of treatment admissions and calls for further research in this area.