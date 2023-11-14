Social Media Giants Face Lawsuits Over Youth Mental Health Concerns

In a joint federal lawsuit filed 33 states, social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is accused of incorporating addictive features into its platforms that contribute to a nationwide youth mental health crisis. The lawsuit alleges that Meta collects data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent and utilizes algorithms to keep children engaged for longer periods than is healthy.

This legal action comes in the wake of The Wall Street Journal’s 2021 report that revealed Meta’s knowledge of how harmful its Instagram algorithms can be to teenagers, particularly teenage girls, in relation to their self-esteem and overall mental well-being. Disturbingly, the report found that spending time on Instagram exacerbated suicidal thoughts for more than 13% of teenage girls, while 17% reported that their eating disorders were worsened the content they consumed on the platform.

Former Meta employee and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, exposed damning internal documents that highlighted the company’s manipulative practices. Haugen testified before both the U.S. Congress and the British Parliament, shedding light on how Meta operates.

The bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 33 states, including New York, California, and Florida, seek to hold Meta accountable for its alleged exploitation of vulnerable consumers, specifically teenagers and children. With the addition of eight other states and the District of Columbia filing a separate lawsuit, Meta now faces legal action from over 80% of the nation’s attorneys general.

While Meta has implemented some tools to monitor and limit screen time for teens, such as an app to track their child’s Instagram usage and full-screen reminders for breaks, critics argue that more needs to be done. The attorneys general are particularly concerned about Meta’s compliance with the federal Child Online Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits marketing to young people and collecting data without parental consent.

The legal scrutiny surrounding Meta’s platforms is part of a broader industry-wide investigation into social media companies. TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, is also under investigation a bipartisan group of attorneys general.

The joint efforts of attorneys general from across the country reflect a shared commitment to addressing the negative impact of social media on youth mental health and making the online space safer for all users.

FAQ

Q: What is Meta?

A: Meta is the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Q: What are the allegations made against Meta?

A: Meta is accused of incorporating addictive features into its platforms and collecting data on children without parental consent, contributing to a youth mental health crisis.

Q: How did Meta respond to the lawsuits?

A: Meta stated that it shares the commitment to providing safe experiences online for teens and has introduced tools to support teenagers and their families. However, the attorneys general believe more needs to be done to comply with federal laws regarding child privacy protection.

Q: Are other social media platforms facing similar legal action?

A: Yes, TikTok is also under investigation attorneys general over concerns related to youth mental health.

Q: What is the goal of the attorneys general in pursuing legal action against Meta?

A: The attorneys general aim to hold Meta accountable for its alleged exploitation of vulnerable users, protect young people’s mental health, and ensure compliance with federal legislation on child privacy protection.