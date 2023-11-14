If Social Media Platforms are Causing a Youth Mental Health Crisis, Who is to Blame?

Young people’s mental health is a growing concern, and it seems that the nation’s top legal officials have taken notice. In a joint federal lawsuit filed last month, 33 states accused tech giant Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, of building addictive features into their social media platforms. The lawsuit claims that these features contribute to a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

According to the lawsuit, Meta collects data on children under 13 without parental consent, which is a direct violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The suit also alleges that Meta knowingly designed algorithms to keep kids engaged on their platforms for extended periods, leading to detrimental effects on their mental health.

This broad bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is a result of an investigation that came after The Wall Street Journal’s revealing report in 2021. The report disclosed that Meta was well aware of how harmful its Instagram algorithms could be, especially for teenagers, particularly teen girls. The article highlighted that spending time on Instagram exacerbated suicidal thoughts for over 13% of teen girls. Additionally, 17% of teen girls claimed that their eating disorders were worsened the content they consumed on the platform.

The lawsuit against Meta demonstrates that more than 80% of the nation’s attorneys general are now united in their legal action. They argue that Meta, driven profit, intentionally designed their platforms to manipulate and exploit vulnerable consumers, specifically teenagers and children. New York Attorney General Letitia James states that social media companies like Meta have contributed to the record levels of poor mental health among kids and teenagers.

In response to the legal action, Meta claims to have implemented over 30 tools to support teens and their families. These tools include features like a time limit, notifications, and the ability to monitor followers. Meta also introduced full-screen reminders for kids to take breaks from screen time. However, critics argue that these measures are not enough, and there needs to be more substantial protection for young people.

The focus on Meta in this lawsuit does not mean that other social media platforms are off the hook. The attorneys general state that this is part of a broader industry-wide investigation. Last year, a bipartisan group of attorneys general announced an investigation into TikTok over similar concerns. The aim is to make America a safer place for young people in the face of these addictive and potentially harmful platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What is the lawsuit filed against Meta?

A: The lawsuit accuses Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, of building addictive features into their social media platforms that contribute to a youth mental health crisis.

Q: What does the suit claim?

A: The suit claims that Meta collects data on children under 13 without parental consent, in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). It also alleges that Meta knowingly designs algorithms to keep kids engaged for unhealthy amounts of time.

Q: Why are attorneys general taking legal action?

A: Attorneys general are concerned about the detrimental effects these social media platforms have on the mental health of young people, and they believe Meta is to blame.

Q: What other platforms are under investigation?

A: In addition to Meta, TikTok is also being investigated a bipartisan group of attorneys general over similar concerns.

Q: What measures has Meta implemented to address the issue?

A: Meta claims to have introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families, including time limits, notifications, and monitoring features. However, critics argue that more needs to be done.