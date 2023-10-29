Why Instagram Is a Risky Platform for Teens

A recent report The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, intentionally designed these platforms with features that harm teens and young users. The report is based on internal research conducted Meta in March 2020, which showed that Instagram, the social media platform most used adolescents, has a negative impact on teen girls’ body image and overall well-being. Despite having knowledge of these harmful effects, Meta chose to ignore the findings and continue with business as usual.

The comparison between Meta’s actions and the deceptive practices of Big Tobacco, which denied the harmful effects of smoking for decades, is not unwarranted. It is crucial to understand the implications of social media use among teens, as a Pew Research Center poll shows that 77% of teens use social media daily.

While Instagram’s popularity among teens is undeniable, there are two key features of the platform that make it particularly risky. Firstly, it allows users to follow both celebrities and peers, who often present manipulated and idealized versions of their lives and bodies. The culture of photo editing and filtering on Instagram, combined with the presence of celebrities, models, and influencers, creates an environment where teens are constantly exposed to upward social comparison. This can lead to negative self-perception and feelings of inadequacy.

Moreover, Instagram’s emphasis on visual content contributes to body image concerns among teens. Research has shown that thinking about their bodies as objects for photos leads to increased worries about appearance and feelings of shame. Adolescent girls, especially those who engage in frequent social comparisons, are more susceptible to these negative effects. Body dissatisfaction during the teen years has also been linked to the development of eating disorder symptoms later in life.

While Meta has made some efforts to address these issues, experts argue that the changes implemented are insufficient. As parents, it is essential to have conversations with teens about the difference between appearance and reality, promote face-to-face interactions with peers, and encourage active engagement with their bodies rather than focusing solely on selfies.

The big question now is how Meta will handle the legal repercussions resulting from these damaging findings. The historical precedent set the tobacco industry suggests that turning a blind eye to documented harm is not a sustainable strategy for long-term success.

FAQ

Q: Is Instagram harmful to teens?

A: Yes, studies have consistently shown that Instagram use among teens is associated with negative effects on their overall well-being, self-esteem, life satisfaction, mood, and body image.

Q: What features of Instagram make it particularly risky for teens?

A: Instagram allows users to follow both celebrities and peers, who often present an unrealistic and curated version of their lives. Additionally, the platform’s emphasis on visual content and photo editing capabilities contributes to negative social comparisons and body image concerns.

Q: How can parents help mitigate the negative effects of Instagram on teens?

A: Parents can have conversations with their teens about the difference between appearance and reality, encourage face-to-face interactions with peers, and promote active engagement with their bodies through activities rather than a sole focus on selfies.

Q: Has Meta taken any steps to address the harm caused Instagram?

A: While Meta has made some attempts to make Instagram less harmful, experts argue that these changes are not sufficient to mitigate the negative effects on teens.

Source: Article based on research and insights Christia Spears Brown, Professor of Psychology, University of Kentucky. The original article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.