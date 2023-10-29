Meta Platforms Inc. Faces Multistate Lawsuit for Harming Youth Mental Health

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing legal action from 33 US states, including California and New York, for knowingly designing addictive features that harm young people and contribute to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuit alleges that Meta collects data on children under 13 without parental consent, a violation of federal law.

The complaint filed in federal court in California asserts that Meta has utilized powerful technologies to lure and ensnare youth and teens for profit. It accuses the company of misleading the public about the dangers of its social media platforms and exploiting and manipulating vulnerable consumers, specifically teenagers and children.

The attorneys general of the 33 states are seeking financial damages, restitution, and an end to Meta’s practices that violate the law. In response, Meta has expressed its commitment to providing safe experiences for teens online and claims that it has already introduced over 30 tools to support teenagers and their families.

The lawsuit is the result of an investigation conducted a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. The investigation’s findings are based on damaging reports published The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that Meta was aware of the negative effects Instagram can have on teenagers’ mental health and body image.

According to internal research conducted Meta, 13.5% of teen girls stated that Instagram worsens thoughts of suicide, while 17% reported that it aggravates eating disorders. These findings have been corroborated whistleblower Frances Haugen, whose leaked documents further exposed Meta’s harmful impact on children and teens.

The multistate lawsuit sends a strong message that Meta’s actions are considered detrimental to the well-being of young people. By taking legal action, the attorneys general aim to hold the company accountable and draw a line against the exploitation and addiction of children and teenagers.

