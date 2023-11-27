New Lawsuit Alleges Meta Targets Underage Instagram Users, Ignoring Parental Consent

A recent lawsuit filed against Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has brought to light alarming allegations regarding the social media platform’s handling of underage users. The lawsuit asserts that Meta is fully aware of the presence of Instagram users under the age of 13 and intentionally targets them without obtaining appropriate parental consent.

The lawsuit sheds light on Meta’s alleged disregard for the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a federal law in the United States that requires parental consent for the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13. The plaintiffs argue that Meta’s actions not only violate COPPA but also put young users at risk exposing them to potentially harmful content and interactions.

While the lawsuit refrains from providing specific quotes, it describes in detail how Meta employs various strategies to attract young users, such as creating age-restricted content and using algorithms to recommend potentially inappropriate accounts and hashtags. These practices, the plaintiffs argue, contribute to the continued engagement of underage users on the platform.

Meta, in response, has maintained that they actively work to enforce age restrictions on their platforms and have implemented measures such as artificial intelligence technology to combat underage usage. However, the lawsuit claims that these measures are insufficient and that Meta’s efforts to prevent underage users on Instagram fall short.

The allegations in this lawsuit raise crucial questions about the responsibility of social media companies to protect underage users and adhere to regulations aimed at safeguarding children’s privacy. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how tech giants handle the issue of underage users and parental consent moving forward.

