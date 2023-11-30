Exploring the Success of the “You Know I’m Right” Podcast

After working in the media industry for several years, Nicholas Durst, a resident of Prince’s Bay, found the perfect theme for his podcast that features conversations with various celebrities, including renowned sports figures. It all began when his wife, Rosalie, gifted him a shirt that said, “You Know I’m Right,” which had been an inside joke between them. Durst decided to incorporate this phrase into his podcast’s name and format.

The podcast, aptly named “You Know I’m Right,” explores guests’ “I told you so” moments or their “you know I’m right” moments. Durst’s wife suggested he ask each guest about a time when they pursued something despite facing discouragement and eventually proved that they were right. This unique question delves into the resilience and determination of the guests, uncovering valuable insights and inspiring stories.

Launched in 2020 from Durst’s home, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown, “You Know I’m Right” has since gained popularity. Durst co-hosts the podcast with Joseph Calabrese, his former schoolmate from I.S. 75, whom he reconnected with while working at MLB Network. The podcast has attracted a wide range of celebrity guests, from broadcasters and journalists to reality television stars and Olympic gold medalists.

Durst credits the success of the podcast to his guests’ and his own efforts on social media. By targeting guests with active social media profiles, the podcast ensures that interviews reach a wider audience when shared. Building a network of notable guests has also contributed to its success. Durst’s determination and readiness to pitch potential guests effectively, coupled with his preparedness and thorough research, have made the interviews enjoyable for both guests and listeners.

The “You Know I’m Right” podcast continues to grow, with publicists and management agencies now approaching Durst with guest pitches. Through hosting this podcast, Durst has had the opportunity to connect with remarkable individuals and is grateful when strangers inform him that they listen to and enjoy the show. As the podcast evolves, Durst maintains a concise and organized interview structure, asking direct and relevant questions while putting guests at ease with his friendly demeanor and active listening skills.

