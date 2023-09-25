Former Lynchburg Gynecologist Dr. Lewis Dabney Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former Lynchburg gynecologist Dr. Lewis Dabney has released a statement through a public relations firm in response to allegations of sexual misconduct during his tenure. The claims against him surfaced on social media, leading to his resignation from Lynchburg Gynecology on September 14th.

While Lynchburg police are investigating the allegations, Dr. Dabney felt compelled to address some of the misstatements and clarify his medical practice. In his statement, he emphasizes several points to defend his reputation.

First, Dr. Dabney has been practicing gynecology for 22 years and has served the Central Virginia community with over 100,000 patient appointments and interactions. Throughout his long career, he has never faced any findings of misconduct the Virginia Board of Medicine or the Virginia Department of Health Professions. Additionally, no malpractice cases or criminal charges have been filed against him.

Second, Dr. Dabney highlights that during every medical procedure he has performed, a female nurse has been present and actively participating. This practice ensures a professional and accountable environment.

Third, Dr. Dabney is board-certified in gynecology and adheres closely to the treatment guidelines published the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He follows the highest standards of care for his patients, with procedures learned during his residency at the University of Virginia Medical School, which align with current practices.

Lastly, Dr. Dabney has been an esteemed member of the Lynchburg community for over 20 years. His strong values of honor, courage, and commitment, instilled through his military service as a former United States Marine Corps officer, have guided his actions both professionally and within civic and charitable organizations.

Despite the allegations, Dr. Dabney expresses gratitude for the support he has received from the community, including former patients and colleagues. He is determined to clear his name swiftly from any criminal allegations.

Lynchburg Gynecology has not responded directly to media inquiries about the allegations.

